Man held for posting provocative messages on social media

May 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Madurai District Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old person on charges of posting provocative messages on a social media platform.

R. Vijayakumar, the accused residing in Dindigul, had allegedly posted derogatory posts and comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government and its various schemes.

Madurai District Police have booked a case against him. He was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad warned of strict action against those using the social media to disturb law and order in the district.

