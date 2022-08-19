Man held for possessing illegal gun

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 19, 2022 22:01 IST

Ambathurai Police has arrested a 46-year-old man for possessing a double barrel breech loading (DBBL) gun at Chettiyapatti near Ambathurai on Friday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as T. Savarimuthu Sakkriyas of Ellaipatti in A. Vellodu near Dindigul.

Mathivanan, Forest Officer, Sirumalai range, seized the gun and five rounds of ammunition illegally possessed by Sakkriyas for hunting wild animals at his house at Chettiyapatti near Ambathurai.

The seized property and the accused were handed over by the Forest Department to the Ambathurai Police station who booked Savarimuthu under Indian Arms Act of 1878 and are conducting further enquiries.

Earlier on August 5, during routine patrolling near Chettipatti, a team led by Abdul Rahman, a Forest Ranger in Sirumalai Range, seized seven kg of moose meat and a moose’s head from R. Irulappan, 32, of Perumalkoilpatti and Sakkriyas.

