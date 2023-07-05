HamberMenu
Man held for photographying women, children with mobile phone

July 05, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man, B. Jayachandran of Rayappanpatti, was arrested for having photographed many women and children with his mobile phone.

Police said one A. Murugan (48) of the locality happened to see the phone of Jayachandran and found that he had stored a photo of Murugan’s wife. He also found that Jayachandran had stored photographs of many other women and children.

Based on his complaint, Rayappanpatti police have registered a case against Jayachandran for threatning and outraging the modesty of woman, criminal intimidation, using abusive language and under the provision of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.

