Man held for murdering wife

A 32-year-old man murdered his wife on Wednesday as he suspected her of having illicit affair.

Police said Sorimuthu of Kurichikulam fell in love with Ramlath, 30, when he worked as construction labourer in Kerala. He married her and settled down at Kurichikulam.

As he did not have adequate income, he returned to Kerala again, leaving Ramlath and his two sons behind. Ramlath allegedly developed extramarital relations with a youth in the village and Sorimuthu, who returned home after the lockdown, censured her. When she was still in touch with the youth over phone, he became agitated.

Against this backdrop, Ramlath was found murdered in her home on Wednesday morning. Even as Thaazhaiyoothtthu DSP Ponnarasu was inspecting the scene of crime, Sorimuthu surrendered before police. Further investigation was on.