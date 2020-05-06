Man held for murdering wife

A 32-year-old man murdered his wife on Wednesday as he suspected her of having illicit affair.
Police said Sorimuthu of Kurichikulam fell in love with Ramlath, 30, when he worked as construction labourer in Kerala. He married her and settled down at Kurichikulam.
As he did not have adequate income, he returned to Kerala again, leaving Ramlath and his two sons behind. Ramlath allegedly developed extramarital relations with a youth in the village and Sorimuthu, who returned home after the lockdown, censured her. When she was still in touch with the youth over phone, he became agitated.
Against this backdrop, Ramlath was found murdered in her home on Wednesday morning. Even as Thaazhaiyoothtthu DSP Ponnarasu was inspecting the scene of crime, Sorimuthu surrendered before police. Further investigation was on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.