Man held for murdering sister

18 November 2020 18:11 IST

The Palayamkottai police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his younger sister.

Police said R. Nallaiah alias Kutty, 30, of Ilanthaikulam in Palayamkottai hacked to death his younger sister Saraswathi, 25, even as she was fetching water from a public tap near their house on Tuesday night. She died on the spot.

During interrogation, Kutty told the Palayamkottai police that his sister was spending more time on her mobile phone, which had irked him. Ignoring her brother’s warning Saraswathi had continued to speak with her friends over the phone. Agitated over this, Kutty murdered her, the police said.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.