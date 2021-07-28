Man held for murdering relative

28 July 2021 18:41 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Moolaikkaraipatti police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his friend and relative by pushing him into the well in an inebriated condition.

Police said construction worker A. Ramar, 36, of Munanjipatti under Moolaikkarai police station limits and his relative Sudalai, 41, of the same area were consuming liquor while sitting near a well close to the Pechi Amman Temple in the village on Tuesday night. When an altercation broke out between them, Sudalai allegedly pushed Ramar into the well.

As the people in the vicinity informed the police and the Nanguneri Fire Station about the incident, police from Moolaikkaraipatti arrived at the spot and searched for the body of Ramar, which got trapped in the submerged stones. After the fire and rescue services personnel arrived at the place, steps to pump out the water from the well started after the midnight and the body was retrieved from well in the early hours of Wednesday.

Since a grievous injury could be seen on the head of the deceased, the police suspect that Ramar, on being pushed into the well, could have hit the submerged stones inside the well.

When Sudalai was picked up by the police, he reportedly confessed to have pushed his friend and relative into the well. The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.