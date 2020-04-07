Madurai

Man held for murdering daughter

Authoor police have arrested a mentally ill man for allegedly beating to death his daughter.

Antony, 40, a fisherman of Punnaikaayal, was undergoing treatment for mental illness. His family got him discharged and took him to a church at Puliyampatti, according to police.

He was undergoing counselling at a centre, when the nationwide lockdown forced the family to take him to Punnaikaayal again. He reportedly became violent whenever he heard loud noise.

On Monday afternoon, his daughter, Antonista, 17, was watching television when Antony shouted at her. She ran out of the house out of fear. When she went inside again and switched on the TV, he allegedly assaulted her with a club, causing grievous injuries.

After administration of first aid in a private hospital at Authoor, she was rushed to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital where she died around midnight. Antony was arrested.

