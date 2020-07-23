Man held for murdering aunt

The Maanur police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his aunt.
Police said Antonyraj, 30, of Kaanaarpatti near Maanur, had prior enmity with his cousin and neighbour P. Vadivelkumar, 25. Following an altercation on Wednesday, Antonyraj went to Vadivelkumar’s house in the night. After picking-up a heated argument with Vadivelkumar’s mother Antonyammal, 45, Antonyraj hacked his aunt to death.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thaazhaiyooththu, Archana, visited the spot late in the night and formed special teams to nab the culprit. The Maanur police arrested Antonyraj, who was hiding in a forest area nearby.
During investigation, police found that Vadivelkumar had developed an illicit relationship with Antonyraj’s wife. As the affair continued even after Antonyraj warned them, he had gone to the house of Vadivelkumar to warn him. As Vadivelkumar was not at home, Antonyammal verbally abused Antonyraj. In a fit of rage, he hacked her to death, the police said.
