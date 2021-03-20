Man held for murder

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a man on Friday night.

Police said daily wage labourer A. Ramkumar, 30, of AKS Theatre Road in Kovilpatti suspected his wife Muthulakshmi, who was working in a printing press as computer operator, of having extra-marital affair with his employer Venkatachalapathi of VOC Nagar, also in Kovilpatti.

As Ramkumar, who went to Muthulakshmi’s workplace on Friday morning, verbally abused her and Venkatachalapathi, the people there pacified him and he returned home. On Friday night, Venkatachalapathi, his brother-in-law Gopinath, 35, and his friend Karuthapandi went to Ramkumar’s house in a bid to resolve the problem through negotiation.

As a heated argument broke out during the talks, Gopinath allegedly stabbed Ramkumar to death and the trio fled the spot.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited the spot. Based on a complaint from Tamilarasi, mother of the deceased, the Kovilpatti West police arrested Gopinath and Venkatachalapathi while a hunt is on to nab Karuthapandi.