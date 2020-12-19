Man held for murder

A man was arrested for murdering his friend here on Saturday .

Police said A. Mariappan, 51, Muppilipatti near Ottapidaaram and his friend R. Mareeswaran, 37, of Thermal Nagar - Camp I consumed liquor on Friday night. When an altercation broke out between them, Mareeswaran attacked Mariappan with an iron rod on the head, in which he died on the spot.

As the murder came to light on Saturday morning, the Muthaiahpuram police sent the body to the government medical college hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that Mareeswaran was the culprit, who was arrested on Saturday afternoon.