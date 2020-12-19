Madurai

Man held for murder

A man was arrested for murdering his friend here on Saturday .

Police said A. Mariappan, 51, Muppilipatti near Ottapidaaram and his friend R. Mareeswaran, 37, of Thermal Nagar - Camp I consumed liquor on Friday night. When an altercation broke out between them, Mareeswaran attacked Mariappan with an iron rod on the head, in which he died on the spot.

As the murder came to light on Saturday morning, the Muthaiahpuram police sent the body to the government medical college hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that Mareeswaran was the culprit, who was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 9:12:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-held-for-murder/article33374147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY