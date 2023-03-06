ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for murder in Reddiarchatram

March 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old man was arrested for murdering a man in Muthanampatti within Reddiarchatram police station limits on Saturday night.

According to police, the deceased identified as P. Murugesan (48) of Muthanampatti was a daily-wage labourer.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and neighbour K. Arumugam (31) had a quarrel in the morning. Around 11 p.m., a drunk Arumugam allegedly hacked Murugesan with a sickle. The body of the deceased was later shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Reddiarchatram police booked Arumugam and remanded him in judicial custody.

