Man held for misbehaving with minor daughter

13 July 2020 20:36 IST

Madurai

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man in Tirumangalam was on Sunday arrested on the charge of sexually misbehaving with his minor daughter.

Tirumangalam All Women Police Station have booked him under the provisions of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The man had been misbehaving with the girl, who is studying class 9, for some time, Madurai Superintendent of Police, Sujith Kumar, said.

Police sources said that the man, who was a mechanic, has been a drunkard. Since, his wife was mentally ill, the abuse of the minor girl was not known to others. After the issue came to light through one of their relatives, the AWPS police arrested him.

The girl has been sent to her aunt’s house.

District Child Welfare Committee member, B. Pandiarajan, said that efforts were being taken to admit the girl and her brother to homes.