Man held for marrying minor near Thoothukudi

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Srivaikuntam All Woman Police Station (AWPS) on charges of marrying a 15-year-old girl here on Saturday.

Following a complaint, the officials informed the Social Welfare department and Child Welfare Committee in the district.

Based on the inputs, a team visited the spot and inquiries revealed that the man had married the minor girl on Thursday at an unknown location in the presence of limited members from both the families.

Hence, the officials informed the AWPS at Srivaikuntam. Inspector Lakshmi Prabha conducted the probe and arrested the man. The police also said that the minor girl’s parents and some relatives were also found guilty for getting the marriage performed.

Despite knowing that the marriage was illegal and punishable under the laws, the parents had confessed to having given their consent, the officials said and added that they would also be held.