The Tirunelveli Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police has arrested a man for allegedly selling liquor through illegal means.

The PEW team were on patrol when they intercepted a man. He confessed to have engaged in selling liquor illegally near Murugankurichi bridge. The accused was identified as V. Ayyanar from Palayamkottai. Further investigation was on.

The police registered a case and seized 28 liquor bottles from him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.