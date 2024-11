The Tirunelveli Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police has arrested a man for allegedly selling liquor through illegal means.

The PEW team were on patrol when they intercepted a man. He confessed to have engaged in selling liquor illegally near Murugankurichi bridge. The accused was identified as V. Ayyanar from Palayamkottai. Further investigation was on.

The police registered a case and seized 28 liquor bottles from him.