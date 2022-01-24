Madurai

Man held for illegal possession of sandalwood logs

Sandalwood logs seized by police near Batlagundu in Dindigul district on Monday.  

Batlagundu police have picked up Jayaraj (50) of G. Thummalampatti for illegal possession of sandalwood logs on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided the house of Jayaraj and found over 30 kg of sandalwood logs.

Pattiveeranpatti Inspector of Police P. Sankareshwaran, who holds additional charge of Batlagundu station, said that the police found the sandalwood logs packed inside two gunny bags.

The police suspected that the accused was trying to smuggle the logs. The initial probe revealed that Jayaraj had cut a sandalwood tree from a nearby mutt.

The police handed over the accused, along with the logs to the officials of Forest Department for further action.


