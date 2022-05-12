Man held for duping woman of ₹47 lakh

May 12, 2022 21:17 IST

MADURAI

A 41-year-old man, who claimed to be close with leaders of AIADMK and DMK, was arrested on a charge of having cheated a woman of ₹47 lakh on the promise of getting her a government job.

After Madurai City Crime Branch police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against G. Sripugal Indira and arrested him, he was sent to remand under judicial custody. The case that registered by Tallakulam police in March 2022 based on a complaint from one Panchavarnam was subsequently transferred to the CCB.

The man had displayed photographs in his house that showed him posing with leaders of both AIADMK and DMK and also some of the DMK Ministers. Claiming close proximity with the leaders and their family members, he had promised her to get a government job.