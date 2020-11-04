Man held for duping people to the tune of ₹2.73 crore

04 November 2020 21:40 IST

Virudhunagar

District Crime Branch here on Wednesday arrested a youth, Saravanakumar, on charges of cheating several persons to the tune of ₹2.73 crore on the promise of getting them jobs in Government departments and Government contracts.

The police said that one Kannan, a Government Contractor had come in contact with a policeman, Rajapandi, who is said to have introduced him to Saravanakumar of Tirumangalam.

Rajapandi had told Kannan that Saravanakumar, his cousin, was employed in the State Secretariat in Chennai, and his father, Tiruvalluvan, was an official in Tirumangalam municipal office.

Saravanakumar had told Kannan that he had acquaintance with several top officials and he could fetch Government jobs for people. Similarly, he had taken money from several persons through Kannan on the promise of getting them Government contracts.

As he reportedly failed to keep his promise and did not return ₹2.73 crore, Kannan lodged a complaint.

Saravanakumar was arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation is under way. The police said that the role of other persons in the crime was to be investigated.