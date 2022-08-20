Man held for duping people on social media

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 20, 2022 20:07 IST

A 26-year-old man was arrested for creating fake social media accounts to pretend like a woman and extort money..

According to the District Crime Branch (DCB) police, S. Mohanraja, 26, of Gobichettipalayam in Erode district had fake accounts on social media where he pretended to be a woman and extorted money from men.

Based on a complaint lodged by V. Jagan, 32, of Adiyanoothu village in Dindigul district with the DCB, police traced Mohanraja. Preliminary investigation revealed that he used his fake account and initiated conversation with men. Pretending to be a woman, he demanded certain charges from them for a phone call, video call etc He would block them on social media once they transferred the money online.

Similarly, he demanded ₹5,000 from Jagan for a video call and the latter became suspicious. He called out Mohanraja for duping. The accused then blackmailed Jagan, saying he would upload a morphed picture of him online unless he paid ₹10,000.

Jagan lodged a complaint, which was probed by Investigation Officer A. Renuka Devi under the direction of Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran. Subsequently, ₹10 was transferred to Mohanraja’s bank account to trace his whereabouts. The DCB booked him under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66(d) (cheating by impersonation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act 2000.

He was later remanded to judicial custody.

The police said the accused had extorted money from many people.

