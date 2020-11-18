Man held for downloading, sharing child porn

Tenkasi

The Alangulam All Women Police have arrested a youth for allegedly downloading and circulating child porn on social media.

Police said the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the Tenkasi Police after it found that a subscriber was downloading child porn and sharing it on social media. Based on the information provided by the NCMEC, the police started investigation and zeroed in on Murugesan, 38, from Avudaiyanoor near Pavoorchathram, who is working in a vegetable market.

The police also confirmed that Murugesan had downloaded child porn from the internet and shared it with his friends through social media platforms.

Subsequently, the case was handed over to the Alangulam All Women Police, who arrested Murugesan under POCSO Act and IT Act that prohibits downloading and sharing of child porn.

“The NCMEC, using the Internet Protocol, monitors those who are uploading, watching and downloading child porn on internet and sharing it with others. Based on the information getting extracted in this connection, the NCMEC would share it with the Sate Crime Records Bureau to be forwarded to the Superintendent of Police concerned for further and appropriate action. When we received adverse alert about Murugesan he landed in trouble,” sources in the police said.