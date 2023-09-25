ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for damaging three ATMs

September 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested an inebriated man who allegedly damaged three ATMs here on Sunday night.

 Passers-by alerted Perumalpuram police after seeing the man smashing the ATMs at three places in KTC Nagar and V.M. Chathram with a club on Sunday night. When police rushed to the spot, they found him sitting in one of the ATMs after damaging it.

They detained the man identified as Muthu, 50, of Thaazhaiyooththu. He told the police that he damaged the ATMs to take money from the machine.

 Perumalpuram police have registered a case.

