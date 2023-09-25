Man held for damaging three ATMs

September 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Police have arrested an inebriated man who allegedly damaged three ATMs here on Sunday night.

Passers-by alerted Perumalpuram police after seeing the man smashing the ATMs at three places in KTC Nagar and V.M. Chathram with a club on Sunday night. When police rushed to the spot, they found him sitting in one of the ATMs after damaging it.

They detained the man identified as Muthu, 50, of Thaazhaiyooththu. He told the police that he damaged the ATMs to take money from the machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perumalpuram police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.