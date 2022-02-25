Man held for cheating

The District Crime Branch police here have arrested one R. Ramprabhu on a charge of cheating two persons with a promise that he would give them 100 times returns from the proceeds of Iridium he had ‘sold’ to Australian Government.

The police said that Ramprabhu from Srivilliputtur was into farming. One Mohammed Thameem Baig from Chennai had lodged a complaint with the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police that Ramprabhu had cheated him of ₹10 lakh. Stating that he was introduced to Ramprabhu by his friend Balamurugan, Baig said that Ramprabhu claimed that he had sold iridium to the Australian government through the Indian Government.

Claiming that he had got ₹10,000 crore deposited with the Reserve Bank of India, he said that he could give him ₹1 crore if he could give him ₹1 lakh.

Falling for his words, Baig gave him ₹5 lakh in cash and deposited another ₹5 lakh in Ramprabhu’s bank account in 2005. Later, Baig’s friend Velu also gave him ₹10 lakh.

Whenever Baig demanded the promised returns, Ramprabhu had been dodging for three years. Later, when he came to know that Ramprabhu had cheated many persons this way, he lodged a complaint with the police.