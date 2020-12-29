Madurai29 December 2020 23:14 IST
Man held for cheating on money doubling promise
Updated: 29 December 2020 23:14 IST
Madurai
Mathichiyam police have picked up one G. Paldurai, Sivagiri, for interrogation after one M. Puthattan (50) 0f Tirunelveli district accused him of cheating him of ₹ 20 lakh on the promise of doubling money.
The police said that Paldurai had invited Puthattan to a hotel near Anna Bus stand and had taken ₹ 20 lakh on December 12 on the promise of doubling the money.
Again he had asked an additional ₹ 5 lakh from him for doubling. However, Puthattan, along with two of his friends, on Monday caught the accused and seized ₹ 12.50 lakh from him and handed him over to the Mathichiyam police.
A case of cheating has been registered against Paldurai.
