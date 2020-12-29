Madurai

Man held for cheating on money doubling promise

Madurai

Mathichiyam police have picked up one G. Paldurai, Sivagiri, for interrogation after one M. Puthattan (50) 0f Tirunelveli district accused him of cheating him of ₹ 20 lakh on the promise of doubling money.

The police said that Paldurai had invited Puthattan to a hotel near Anna Bus stand and had taken ₹ 20 lakh on December 12 on the promise of doubling the money.

Again he had asked an additional ₹ 5 lakh from him for doubling. However, Puthattan, along with two of his friends, on Monday caught the accused and seized ₹ 12.50 lakh from him and handed him over to the Mathichiyam police.

A case of cheating has been registered against Paldurai.

