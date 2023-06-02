HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for buying 67 SIM cards using forged documents

June 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Cyber Crime police have arrested a SIM card seller K. Alaguraja of V. Kallupatti on charges of forging the documents of his customers to buy 67 SIM cards in his name. A statement said that the Digital Intelligence Wing of Department of Telecommunication had alerted about people misusing the documents given by customers for buying SIM. After deactivating those SIM cards, the central agency alerted the State police for arresting those misused the documents of the customers. Alaguraja had replaced the photographs in the documents of the customers with his photographs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.