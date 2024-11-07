Man held for attempt to murder in Tirunelveli

Palayamkottai police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of attempted murder of a theatre manager.

Based on a complaint filed by Saravanan, 36, manager of a theatre on South Bypass Road in Vannarapettai, police arrested Narayanan alias Karthick of Town’s Bhagat Singh Street on November 6.

The incident reportedly took place on Ettuthogai Street, where the accused along with his friend Jothi Shankar waylaid Saravanan, verbally abused and attacked him with a sickle leading to severe injuries.

Police registered a case and arrested Narayanan. Further inquiry is under way.

