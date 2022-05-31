Man hacks wife to death
Maanur police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly murdered his wife on Tuesday.
Police said Kalyanasundaram, 40, of Therkku Vaagaikulam under Maanur police station limits allegedly hacked to death his wife Ramalakshmi, 35, when an altercation broke out between them in the afternoon.
During investigation, police found that the couple had returned to Therkku Vaagaikulam from Tirupur, where they were working in a knitwear unit.
Maanur police have registered a case.
