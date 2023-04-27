ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacks wife to death near Usilampatti

April 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man hacked his estranged wife to death at Athangaraipatti under Elumalai police station limits on Wednesday night.

The police said the man who reportedly noticed his wife entering her father’s house along with another man late in the night barged into the house and hacked her with a machete, killing her on the spot. The man who had entered the house along with her fled the scene.

The police said the couple were married for 10 years and had three children. The man suspected her infidelity, which resulted in repeated quarrels between them. The woman left him and went to her parents’ house along with her youngest son some six months back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband had come to Athangaraipatti and had been watching her movement from Tuesday.

When he saw her entering the house along with another man at around 10.30 p.m. he followed them and murdered her. Elumalai police have arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US