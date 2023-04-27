Man hacks wife to death near Usilampatti

April 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

A 38-year-old man hacked his estranged wife to death at Athangaraipatti under Elumalai police station limits on Wednesday night.

The police said the man who reportedly noticed his wife entering her father’s house along with another man late in the night barged into the house and hacked her with a machete, killing her on the spot. The man who had entered the house along with her fled the scene.

The police said the couple were married for 10 years and had three children. The man suspected her infidelity, which resulted in repeated quarrels between them. The woman left him and went to her parents’ house along with her youngest son some six months back.

The husband had come to Athangaraipatti and had been watching her movement from Tuesday.

When he saw her entering the house along with another man at around 10.30 p.m. he followed them and murdered her. Elumalai police have arrested him.