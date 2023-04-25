ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacks wife, 3 others near Virudhunagar

April 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man, Ganesan of Sengundrapuram under Amathur police station limits in Virudhunagar district, hacked his wife Nagapriya (24) with a machete on Tuesday.

The police said Ganesan had been suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a mother of two children, and quarrelling with her for sometime. In the wee hours of Tuesday, he attacked his wife with a machete. Alerted by her alarm, Ganesan’s uncle Arunachalam (65) and his son Mariappan (42) and a woman, Dhanalakshmi (60), came to her rescue.

Ganesan also attacked them with the weapon. All the injured were rushed to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Nagapriya has been admitted to the hospital, while the others were treated as outpatients.

The police said when a team went in search of Ganesan, he had consumed some poison. He was also admitted to the same hospital. Amathur police have registered a case of attempt to murder.

Pregnant woman found dead

A pregnant woman, U. Varshini (22) was found dead in her house at Mallayanaickenpatti near Sattur on Tuesday.

The police said Varshini, a mother of an 11-month-old baby, was pregnant. When her husband Uthandikalai had gone for work, she ended her life, leaving a message in her phone that her parents-in-law had harassed her, leading her to take the extreme step.

After seeing the message, the husband rushed to the house and broke open the door to find her dead. An inquiry by the RDO has been ordered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

