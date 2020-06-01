Man hacks two to death near Melur

01 June 2020 19:57 IST

MADURAI

A 50-year-old man hacked to death two persons at T. Ambalakaranpatti near Melur on Monday.

Police said A. Annadurai of Ambalakaranpatti had developed enmity with P. Murugan (45), suspecting that he had illicit relationship with his wife. There had been occasional quarrels between them. When Murugan was going on a motorbike on Monday morning, Annadurai intercepted him and indiscriminately attacked him with a machete.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as Murugan collapsed on the spot, one M. Azhagappan (50) tried to stop Annadurai from attacking Murugan. An infuriated Annadurai also hacked Azhagappan.

While Murugan died on the spot, Azhagappan was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Madurai. Melur police have arrested Annadurai.