Madurai

Man hacks daughter to death

The Ooththumalai police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his daughter, who eloped with a youth and married him a year ago.

Police said M. Shalom Sheeba, 18, of Therkku Kaavalaakurichi under Ooththumalai police station limits near Alangulam eloped with S. Muthuraj of the same area after her father A. Marimuthu, 45, was against this relationship though the youth belonged to the same caste. After marrying Muthuraj, the couple was living in some other place.

When Mr. Muthuraj and Shalom Sheeba came to Therkku Kaavalaakurichi for a temple festival a couple of days ago, after offering prayers in the temple, she came to her parent’s house in the early hours of Wednesday.

Agitated over this, Marimuthu allegedly hacked Shalom Sheeba, in which she sustained multiple injuries. After being admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Shalom Sheeba succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The Ooththumalai police, who registered a case in this connection, arrested Marimuthu.


