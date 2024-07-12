ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death

Published - July 12, 2024 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

High Ground Police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering a construction worker due to prior enmity.

 Police said construction worker Manthiram, 30, of Thennancholai Street in Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district was hacked by a person while the victim was crossing Maharaja Nagar manned level crossing around 11 p.m. on Thursday. He died on the spot.

 After collecting CCTV footages from nearby shops, the police nabbed within three hours C. Maharajan, 28, of Mela Thoothukuzhi near Seythunganallur for interrogation.

During investigation, the police found that Manthiram suspected that his wife, who is living separately, had extramarital affair with Maharajan. When Manthiram warned Maharajan of dire consequences, the latter hacked to death the former, the police said.

 Further investigations are on.

Another murder

 In another case of murder, 70-year-old A. Ponnammal, 70, of Pulavankudiyiruppu near Cheranmahadevi was found murdered in her farm on Thursday night.

 Cheranmahadevi police, who have registered a case in this connection, suspect that the woman might have been murdered over a property dispute.

