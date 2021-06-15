Man hacked to death

TIRUNELVELI

A 31-year-old man was hacked to death near Kallidaikurichi in the district on Monday night due to prior enmity.

Police said E. Vel of Ambedkar Nagar near South Pappankulam eloped with S. Manimekalai, 30, a married woman from the same area, to Mumbai four year ago. Manimekalai’s husband Sudhakar and his relatives went to Mumbai in search of her and Vel, but they could not locate them and returned home.

When Vel came to Ambedkar Nagar from Mumbai a couple of days ago to purchase land, Sudhakar, his brother Sudalai Muthu and relative Esakki Muthu followed him. After meeting his sister living in nearby Ayansingampatti, Vel was returning home on his two-wheeler around 9.30 p.m., when the three men allegedly hacked him to death and surrendered before Kallidaikurichi police.

Vel’s body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.