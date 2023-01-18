Man hacked to death; son murders assailant

January 18, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TENKASI

Tension gripped Vasudevanallur on Wednesday evening after a farmer was murdered over a land dispute by one of his relatives, who was also murdered by the farmer’s teenage son within the next few minutes.

Police said Ayyappan, 52, of Deva Vinayagar Temple Street in Vasudevanallur had a land dispute with his relative Chelladurai, 54. When an altercation broke out between them on Wednesday evening, Chelladurai hacked Ayyappan with a machete, in which the latter died on the spot.

As Ayyappan’s 17-year-old son came to know of the murder of his father, he allegedly stabbed Chelladurai to death and escaped.

Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson visited the spot. Vasudevanallur police later picked up the boy for inquiry.