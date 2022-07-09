Man hacked to death over land dispute

The police arrested two persons on charges of allegedly hacking a 55-year-old man to death over a land dispute at Kollapatti in Ambathurai near Dindigul on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as M. Uthappan, hailing from Jathigoundanpatti in Ambathurai and is the uncle of the accused R. Manimalamurugan, 35 of Kollapatti.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Manimalamurugan along with another accused S. Dinesh, 28 of Jathigoundanpatti, reportedly hacked Uthappan to death over a land dispute on Friday evening.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, said the police.

Ambathurai Police have arrested the duo and further investigations are on.