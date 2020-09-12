Man hacked to death near Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam

12 September 2020 21:50 IST

Former Virudhunagar district secretary of Puthiya Tamilagam, K. Rajalingam (53) was hacked to death at Mudugudi near here on Saturday.

Police said that an armed gang attacked him with lethal weapons while he was going to his farm. After giving him first-aid at the Government Hospital here, Rajalingam was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. However, he died on the way.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, his supporters blocked Rajapalayam-Sankarankoil highway seeking arrest of assailants. Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal pacified the agitators. The police arrested three (Chandrasekar, Balamurugan and Muthuselvam) out of the 11 accused named in the first information report. Rajalingam was an accused in the murder of a local man, Thangavel, a few months back. Supporters of Rajalingam refused to take the body even after post-mortem was completed.