Man hacked to death near Melur

MADURAI

09 February 2021 00:06 IST

A 45-year-old man, V. Ramachandran of Kottakudi, was hacked to death by an armed gang on Tiruvathavur Road on Monday afternoon.

Police said that Ramachandran and his nephew Diwakar (24) were riding a motorbike when the gang waylaid them and started to indiscriminately attack Ramachandran.

Advertising

Advertising

He sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Mr. Diwakar was also injured in the attack. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

The police said that Ramachandran had a dispute over pathway to his farm with one Ramasamy of the same village. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Ramachandran for having assaulted Ramasamy in May 2020.

He was arrested and remanded in jail. Ever since he came out on bail, he had been living elsewhere. However, when he came to Kottakudi to attend a function, he was murdered.

Melur police are on the lookout for the assailants.