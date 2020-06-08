Man hacked to death inside Govt. hospital in Madurai

Madurai:

08 June 2020 10:24 IST

Murugan is the second accused in a 2019 murder case; Police suspect that gang rivalry could have led to the killing

A murder case accused, V. Murugan, 40, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji hospital, was hacked to death by an armed gang inside the hospital, early on Monday.

Initial investigation revealed that four persons barged into ward 101 in the Annexure Building of the GRH and hacked Murugan while he was sleeping around 5.30 a.m.

The unidentified gang inflicted multiple cut and stab injuries on him. Even before people could realise what was happening, the gang had reportedly fled the scene.

The police said that Murugan was the second accused in the murder of Patta Rajasekar in the Vaigai river bed under Vilakkuthoon police station limits in 2019. Murugan, who is from Karumabalai near Anna Nagar, has not been living in Madurai for the last few months, but had returned to the city after he fell sick.

Police suspect that gang rivalry could have led to the murder. Senior police officers have rushed to the scene of crime.