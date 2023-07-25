ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death in Virudhunagar

July 25, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

State treasurer of Marudhu Senai, N. Kumaravel (56), was hacked to death by an unidentified gang here on Tuesday. Two of his relatives, M. Ruby (41) and Ramkumar (24), were injured when they tried to prevent the assault by the armed men.

The police suspected that the assault was in retaliation to the murder of Vineeth in Sivaganga district in June.

The police said that Kumaravel was sitting at Mambalapettai when the armed men launched a murderous attack on him with lethal weapons.

Despite the attempt by his relatives to prevent them, the assailaints overpowered them and inflicted multiple injuries on Kumaravel.

Even as they fled the scene, leaving Kumaravel in a pool of blood, all the injured were rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

After giving them first-aid, they were rushed to Madurai.

However, Kumaravel succumbed to injuries at a private hospital where he was admitted. The other two are admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Virudhunagar West police are investigating.

