March 02, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by unknown persons at his residence in Vedapatti in Dindigul on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as K. Chinnathambi. Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of people barged into his house around 12 p.m. and hacked him to death with a sickle. Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case and are on the lookout of the accused.