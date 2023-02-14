ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death in a drunken brawl in Dindigul

February 14, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was hacked to death on the banks of the Santhana Varthini river near R.V.S. Nagar here in a drunken brawl on Monday evening.

Police identified the deceased as K. Karuppasamy alias Karuppu of Seevalsaragu near Sempatti, a daily-wage labourer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Karuppasamy and M. Prem Kumar, 26, of Erumanaickenpatti near Thadikombu were consuming alcohol along the river. Both were to take part in a temple festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two men had previous enmity and eventually the argument that broke out between them escalated. An infuriated Prem Kumar hacked Karuppu to death around 7 p.m. and fled the spot. Karuppu succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital.

Tension prevailed outside the GH when relatives of the deceased demanded swift arrest of the accused. Police held talks with the relatives who then received the body after completion of post-mortem.

Dindigul Taluk Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US