Man hacked to death in a drunken brawl in Dindigul

February 14, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 35-year-old man was hacked to death on the banks of the Santhana Varthini river near R.V.S. Nagar here in a drunken brawl on Monday evening.

Police identified the deceased as K. Karuppasamy alias Karuppu of Seevalsaragu near Sempatti, a daily-wage labourer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Karuppasamy and M. Prem Kumar, 26, of Erumanaickenpatti near Thadikombu were consuming alcohol along the river. Both were to take part in a temple festival.

The two men had previous enmity and eventually the argument that broke out between them escalated. An infuriated Prem Kumar hacked Karuppu to death around 7 p.m. and fled the spot. Karuppu succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital.

Tension prevailed outside the GH when relatives of the deceased demanded swift arrest of the accused. Police held talks with the relatives who then received the body after completion of post-mortem.

Dindigul Taluk Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.