Man hacked by wife’s paramour

May 07, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was hacked on his head by a man who maintained an illicit affair with the former’s wife in Aruppukottai on Monday.

Police said T. Karuppasamy of Theerthakkarai had been scolding his wife for her illicit affair with one M. Marimuthu of the same locality.

When Mr. Karuppasamy came home on Monday, he found his wife Mathangeeswari sitting with Marimuthu inside his house. When he shouted at them, Marimuthu went out in a huff, returned with a machete and tried to attack him.

Mathangeeswari caught hold of her husband and helped Marimuthu attack him with the sharp-edged weapon.

Mr. Karuppasamy has been admitted to Aruppukottai Government Hospital.

Aruppukottai Town police have booked the duo for assault, criminal trespass for hurting, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

