A 30-year-old man, P. Balakrishnan, was electrocuted when lightning struck him while he was grazing goats at Sevaloor near Sivakasi on Monday.

Police said that Balakrishnan went missing while grazing the animals. His father, M. Periyasamy, went in search of him in the farm of one Sangarapani, where he found him lying dead. Since his hair was singed, he suspected that his son could have been electrocuted.

Based on his complaint, M. Pudupatti police have registered a case of suspicious death.