Man gored to death by bull
P. Raja of Usilampatti was gored to death by a jallikattu bull at Sakkudi near here on Saturday.
The police said that Raja had taken his jallikattu bull to Sakkudi to participate in an event held there on Saturday.
Even as he was standing at the bull assembling point to take his bull into the vadivasal, another bull from the crowd gored him.
Raja suffered abdominal injuries and was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.
Silaiman police have registered a case.
