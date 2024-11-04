Man goes on a hacking spree in Madurai, Sivaganga; murders a shopkeeper

A 30-year-old man, K. Gundumani, of Nattukudi in Sivaganga district went on a hacking spree, inflicting cut injuries on his wife and her grandmother in Madurai before murdering a man in Padamathur and attacking others in neighbouring Sivaganga district since the early hours of Monday.

Finally he was arrested at the Sivaganga Collectorate while he was returning after giving a petition on Monday’s grievance redress day seeking to repair drinking water pipeline of his house.

The police said that the man was married to Pavithra, 21, of Koodal Pudur in Madurai. The woman, a mother of 18-month-old baby, had been living separately with her grandmother Karuppayee, 65, in Madurai, due to domestic issue.

The man had earlier lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Tallakulam in Madurai seeking custody of his child. However, the police refused, saying the child should be taken care of by its mother.

The man had come to Karupayee’s house at around 3 a.m. and hacked his wife and the old woman. While Pavithra sustained cut injuries on her head, Karuppayee had grievous injuries on three of her fingers in the left hand.

Both the victims were admitted to Government Rajaji hospital.

The Koodal Pudur police booked the absconding accused for attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, after committing the crime in Madurai, Gundumani came to Nattukudi in Sivaganga district and allegedly attacked Balu, 55, on his leg with an ‘aruval.’ Balu escaped with injuries apprehending more trouble. Next, he targeted a woman who was drawing ‘kolam’ in front of her house. On seeing the accused, the woman ran inside her dwelling.

Man murdered

Next, the accused attacked Ganesan, 70, branch secretary of AIADMK, who was running a shop selling grocery and fancy items. When Ganesan was about to open the shop, Gundumani attacked him with the ‘aruval’ in which the victim suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

When people chased, Gundumani fled from the scene on a two-wheeler, police said.

The body of Ganesan was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

As the news spread, AIADMK former minister G. Baskaran and MLA Senthilnathan among others resorted to a road blockade demanding the police to arrest the culprit. The police assured to secure the accused following which they dispersed. Due to the road blockade, traffic was disrupted near the GH for about 30 minutes.

Police said the accused may be mentally unstable.

About a month back, ‘kumbabishekam’ was performed at a Vinayagar temple in Nattakudi. Few days prior to the consecration, the Vinayaga idol went missing and the organisers brought a new idol and the event was celebrated on a grand note.

The needle of suspicion of the missing idol was pointed towards Gundumani, due to which he might have taken a revenge by attacking people at random, a senior police officer said and added that the accused had reportedly submitted a petition with the officials at the Collectorate stating that drinking water was not being supplied properly in his locality.

When reporters and media persons rushed to the spot to gather information, a policeman, identified as Raja, attached to Tirupachethi police station shouted at some of the scribes. After public supported the media persons, the policeman calmed down. However, when the issue was brought to the notice of the Sivaganga SP, he ordered an inquiry and said that action would be taken. In the evening, the policeman was said to have been transferred to Armed Reserve force.

