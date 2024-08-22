ADVERTISEMENT

Man given lifer for murdering his son’s friend

Published - August 22, 2024 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man, M. Sundararaj, of Muthuramanpatti was awarded life sentence for murdering a youth, S. Maideen Batcha, who was a friend of his son, here on Wednesday. 

The Additional District Court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.  According to prosecution, Sundararaj had a quarrel with his son Chellapandi over a property dispute. Maideen Batcha had been involved in a quarrel with Sundararaj in support of his friend. 

Irked over this, Sundararaj hacked Batcha to death with a machete on June 16, 2018. 

Virudhunagar East police had booked a case and arrested Sundararaj. When the case came up for hearing, the court found him guilty and awarded him a lifer. 

