Madurai

Man given life sentence for murder

more-in

Thoothukudi

The Additional Sessions Court on Monday awarded life sentence to an accused in a 2015 murder case on Monday.

Additional District Judge P.S. Gowthaman gave the life sentence to Ponvandu alias Ponraj, 26, and slapped a fine of ₹ 1000.

Ponraj, who used to work as a driver with Tilak, a resident of Siluvaipatti, had fatally hacked Ganesa Pasupathi, another driver working at the same place, over professional rivalry on July 24, 2015. Thalamuthu Nagar police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Tilak.

Following the judgement, he was lodged in the Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 8:32:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-given-life-sentence-for-murder/article29156909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY