Man given life sentence for murder

Thoothukudi

The Additional Sessions Court on Monday awarded life sentence to an accused in a 2015 murder case on Monday.

Additional District Judge P.S. Gowthaman gave the life sentence to Ponvandu alias Ponraj, 26, and slapped a fine of ₹ 1000.

Ponraj, who used to work as a driver with Tilak, a resident of Siluvaipatti, had fatally hacked Ganesa Pasupathi, another driver working at the same place, over professional rivalry on July 24, 2015. Thalamuthu Nagar police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Tilak.

Following the judgement, he was lodged in the Palayamkottai Central Prison.