Man given 6-year jail term

March 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to six years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in 2021. Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the convict.

Upon a complaint by the victim’s mother, K. Kalaiyaar of Vedasandur was booked by Vedasandur police under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (touching the various parts of a child’s body) and Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

