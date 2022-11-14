Man gets two years of jail term under NDPS Act

November 14, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Monday sentenced a 65-year-old man to two years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for possession of 5.1 kg of ganja.

Additional District Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan sentenced the accused R. Mookiah to two years imprisonment. The Palani Taluk police had booked a case against Mookaiah of Pappampatti.

